08/10 - Chas admits to the burglary to protect Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 8th October

Diane asks Chas if she thinks Cameron could've burgled the Woolpack. She's not convinced when Chas says it couldn't have been.

Meanwhile, Cain's on a mission to prove Cameron's lying.

At the pub, Chas slips up to Cain about Cameron sleeping on the sofa, but begs him not to go after him. Chas starts to panic and stops Cain in his tracks when she tells him she took the money from the pub. She's unaware she's been overheard by Diane.

Cain's unconvinced but Diane's furious. Chas tells her it was because she got in debt with the wedding.

Elsewhere, Charity enjoys the rift between Carl and Jimmy. But she's stunned when she goes to see Carl and he suggests she's been asking the wrong brother to share his sell of the business. Carl offers her first refusal on his half of the business.