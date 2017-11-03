09/04 - Zak is rushed to hospital

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 9th April



Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 9th April

At the hospital Zak is attached to a heart monitor for tests whilst the concerned Dingle clan gather at his bed-sdie. The Doctor comes and asks them to go outside as he privately explains to Zak that he may have had a panic attack, brought on by stress or depression.



Will Zak tell Lisa or continue on his downward spiral?



Elsewhere Debbie forces Cameron to go with her to see Chas and check she's okay after last night. Chas and Cameron couldn't be more awkward as Chas tries to backtrack on everything she said but she's clearly jealous when she sees him with Debbie.



Also, Ali is nervous as Sean helps her read and she apologises for snapping; Nikhil panics when he sees Gennie is at work with a stinking cold because he can’t bear the germs. Gennie eventually goes home and Charity steps in to pick up her phone calls but does she pick up a whole lot more?

