09/08 - Paddy and Rhona marry - but not all goes to plan

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 9th August

Paddy feels down about Marlon not being his best man but accepts when Chas offers to take on the role.



Marlon receives news from the solicitor that he can stop Paddy and Rhona from taking Leo. He heads over to the church but upon seeing a delighted Paddy, he wonders whether he can bring himself to ruin their wedding.



Elsewhere, Charity gets stuck in at Pear Tree Cottage, leaving the King brothers stunned at how quickly she's making changes. Later, Megan makes her feelings about Charity very clear.



Also, David's shocked to learn Rachel is pregnant.