At the wedding reception, Paddy's thrilled when Marlon tells him things are fine between them. But this soon turns to devastation when Marlon reluctantly explains he's applied for a court order ensuring Leo will be going nowhere.



Elsewhere, the King brothers seem impressed with Charity and Megan congratulates her through gritted teeth. Charity later explains to Jai her plans to take over the business.



Also, Alex goes after Moira when he sees she's upset and Dan gets closer to Chas.