09/01 - Charity flips out at Chas

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th January

Charity's wound up when she finds out Jimmy's invited Chas to the family meal. Chas ends up storming out of lunch and Jimmy follows her. Charity flips when she sees Jimmy consoling Chas and goes for her. As Jai approaches, Charity storms off, angry and upset.



At Pear Tree, Charity admits to Jai her outburst was about them and he's relieved when she agrees to give their marriage another go.



Meanwhile, Georgia's determined to find out what's going on with Jai as Nikhil fills her in. But later in the pub he assures her and Rishi that he and Charity have come out of their rough patch.



Elsewhere, Chas becomes increasingly worried after receiving more prank calls. Later, a mysterious figure is watching when she talks to Jimmy outside the graveyard.



Also, Moira starts to tire of Cain's game playing when he doesn't turn up to dinner.