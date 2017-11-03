09/07 - Alicia is sentenced in court

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 9th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Monday 9th July

SPOILER ALERT

Alicia is gutted when David tells her he has never thought about her in that way.

Later, it's time for Alicia to appear in court and she pleads David not to tell Pollard the truth about Justin and the custody of Jacob.



As she stands in the dock, Alicia looks helpless as she accepts her sentence from the judge. David is shocked by how little she fought and blames himself.

Meanwhile, Ruby realises Ali is jealous about her and Laurel and Sandy visits Ashley at Marlon’s.