09/03 - Can Debbie persuade Cameron to stay?

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 9th March

Cameron is preparing to leave for Jersey as the Dingles await the test results to see if the baby is a match...



Debbie is apprehensive when the phone rings and the Dingles are delighted to hear that the baby is a match! But after the moment of joy Charity urges Debbie to go and stop Cameron before it's too late.



Debbie desperately rushes round to catch Cameron in the nick of time, pleading with him to stay and give it another go and he eventuallyagrees to stay but is his heart still in it?



Meanwhile Rachel wants to know if Ashley still wants her to clean their home. Ashley is busy and explains he will discuss it later. Rachel is confused by Ashley’s attitude towards his dad. Later, after Sandy and Rachel have been into the village together, Ashley confides in Rachel how shocked he is by Sandy’s frailty, Rachel seems reassured Ashley seems to care and offers to ask Ruby for some advice.

Elsewhere as Moira has completely shut-down, Holly struggles to cope with the pressure; Marlon tells Paddy to hurry up and propose to Rhona while Aaron and Ed have spent the night together and look happy as larry.