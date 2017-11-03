>
09/11 - Paddy risks everything for distraught Marlon

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 9th November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 9th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 9th November
Marlon teases Paddy about his canoe adventure and is delighted to find out Sean filmed him. He heads over to the case and Rachel shows him the footage.
 
Later, Marlon's distraught to find out his dog Daisy came off her lead and was hit by Ashley's car. He carries her to the vest and is aghast when Paddy says he can't treat her because he's suspended. Marlon begs him and Paddy agrees, putting his career on the line as he asks him to lock the door. Will this unite the pair?
 
Elsewhere, Katie tries to make amends with Declan and realises she's not off the hook when he asks her to transfer £250k into his account. 
 
Katie argues with Nicola as she realises Megan and Robbie have gone. Gennie's also annoyed with Katie and the pair have an argument in the pub. Katie's feeling more upset than she'll admit.



30/10/2012
