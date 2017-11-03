09/10 - Chas falls deeper into her web of lies

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 9th October

Cain apologises to Cameron and tells Debbie it was Chas who robbed the pub. Diane suggests to Chas that she and Dan book a honeymoon because they're straight out of there after the wedding.

Chas feels wretched when Debbie shouts at her for lying. But Debbie wants to help and eventually gives Chas a hug. Cameron's at a loss when Chas tells him Carl won't give up now.

Elsewhere, Rishi suggests to Charity they check the books and contract to ensure Carl's offer is fair. Edna's suspicious when they arrive and realises something's going on. Charity and Carl eventually shake on a deal - 50k cash and he wants a fresh start away from the village.

Elsewhere, the stage's being set up for Declan's festival. When he offers Megan a lifeline, he's frustrated she wants Robbie to be part of it all.