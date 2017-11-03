10/02 - Pollard is left gobsmacked by Val's exit

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 10th February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Friday 10th February

After Val's continual outbursts, Pollard talks to Diane. But instead of washing away hi fears, she tells him that she thinks Val might be doing a runner and as much as he tries to convince himself otherwise her words stick with him.



As Val is preparing to leave he confronts her about what Diane said and she brushes it off. But Amy is shocked when she admits that it could be a good idea to stay in Portugal. All of them are shocked when they realise how much hatred Val has for Pollard as he pleads with her not to go.



John is rattled when Adam has a go at him for Chas and tells him how upset Moira was and shocks him by saying it's over already. Chas manages to put on a brave face when John apologises to her but it's clear she's hurt.



Later on at the farm, Moira's hopes are crushed when John tells her that he can never forgive him.



Elsewhere Rachel treis to impress him but is mortified when he pulls away when she goes to kiss him; Ali's suspicious by Ruby's rejection of Marlon's loan.



