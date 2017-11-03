06/02 - Amy and Val make amends

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 6th February



Can Val ever make amends with her family?



When Amy goes AWOL, Val and Pollard start to panic, but it seems they have every right to worry when she appears on the bus with a black eye. Unable to face them, Amy hides out at the Dingles where Belle comforts her by giving her a picture of Kyle.



But all hell breaks lose when Val hears that Amy is at the Dingles and stomps round to cause a scene. But when Amy's bravado crumbles Val immediately regrets what she has done and runs out leaving Amy and Pollard shocked.



Later on Belle chats to Val about how Amy coped in pregnancy and Val later gives Amy some pictures she has taken for the baby book she is making. She tells Amy she wants them all to move on and it finally looks like they've made up.



Meanwhile Nicola is enjoying her power over Carl and makes sure he knows that she could still go to the Police.



Yet when Jimmy tells her that the money Carl used to pay Rodney is from the business, the smug look is wiped straight from her face! In a shock move she tells Rodney to pay the money back, he agrees, but not before making a few rules...



Ashley is losing his patience with Sandy; Moira snaps when she sees Chas with John yet again and Adam is struggling to contain his anger towards the situation; while Diane’s shocked when Val tells her despite making up with Amy she still wants revenge on Pollard.





