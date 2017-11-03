09/02 - Will John sleep with Chas?

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 9th February

SPOILER ALERT



Moira is distraught from John's announcement and Marlon does his best to comfort her. But on the other side of the village Charity, who is fresh back from her honeymoon, and Gennie tell Chas to go for it with John.



Later on, boosted by the support from her best friends Chas agrees to meet John to have a date at the farm despite Diane's warnings. The pair get hot and heavy in the car and the passion intensifies when they reach the house as Chas turns up the heat.



Meanwhile, Katie is settling into her new living arrangements but gets herself into trouble when she looks at a document that she shouldn't have!



Elsewhere Pollard's passport mysteriously disappears; Ali's unenthusiastic when Rubi shows her round a flat near their old place.





