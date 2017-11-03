>
Emmerdale
09/02 - Will John sleep with Chas?
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February Ep.2
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February Ep.2


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 9th February
SPOILER ALERT

The situation with Chas and John has been building to one thing - but will John be able to go through with it as he leads her upstairs?

It looks like the pair will take the plunge but John pulls away telling Chas that he can't do it, and is upset when Chas flees the house.

Meanwhile Moira is drowning her sorrows at the pub when Brenda puts her foot in it, admitting that she saw John and Chas heading for the house together. Moira is unable to cope and leaves the pub feeling numb, knowing what that means.

But as she's leaving she bumps into a rejected Chas and Moira slaps her across the face. She given a small glimmer of hope however, when Chas admits that they didn't sleep together as he still loves her.

Elsewhere Val's out of excuses about Portugal when Pollard finds out that there's no flight booked for him. Amy takes matters into her own hands and refuses to go unless Pollard comes too but Pollard reluctantly agrees to Val's plan and Amy is left torn.

Also, Declan's angry with Nicola and Katie for not keeping their mouths shut about his project.




31/01/2012
