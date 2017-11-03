07/02 - Adam's and Aaron's smack down

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th February



SPOILER ALERT



Looks like Chas and John's secret romance is upsetting more people than they thought when Adam and Aaron lose it with each other at the pub...



After Moira, Adam and Holly see Chas and John kissing, Adam thinks it's time for a word with Aaron - we all know how that will turn out!



Chas and John walk in on the fight and realise that something has to be done, but in private John tells Chas that he's filing for divorce from Moira and she's left with a glimmer of hope.



Meanwhile Val is up to her old tricks when she becomes jealous of Amy and Pollard's closeness when Amy returns home. She then shocks them all by suggesting a trip to Portugal and when Amy seems pleased she's chuffed to have finally got one over on him.



Elsewhere Declan asks Katie to move in with him; Rodney and Carl are still bickering and Rodney is furious when Carl refuses Cameron a job.















