Emmerdale

02/03 - Cameron leaves

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 2nd March
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 2nd March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 2nd March
SPOILER ALERT

Cameron has packed his bags and leaves the house for good.

Cain is troubled when Debbie tells him she doesn’t want to rely on anyone else and Chas tells Cameron he can stay with her for the time being - is that a recipe for disaster - we think so.
 
Meanwhile Pollard and Amy head out to meet Val at the airport, David declines to go. The pair wait at the airport but there’s no sign of her and Pollard becomes doubtful of her return. However, they leave with renewed hope, thinking she might be at home.

Meanwhile, Diane takes a call from Val. Pollard and Amy arrive home to no sign of Val. Later, Pollard is shell shocked and broken when Diane tells him Val is not coming home. 

Elsewhere Lizzie makes an interesting suggestion to Lisa; Ed gives Aaron his number; suggests they start a new business venture hosting beauty partie; Megan, Decland and Katie hold a meeting for the village about the Festival and Megan puts money behind the bar, hoping things go their way. Megan makes a surprise  announcement, Declan will be give villagers free tickets to the festival 
 

Article Plan 02/03 - Cameron leaves
