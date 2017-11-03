21/10 - Gennie gets more than most from her secret admirer

Emmerdale Episode Guide- Friday 21st October



Emmerdale Episode Guide Friday 21st October

SPOILER ALERT



When Nikhil realises that he could be saying goodbye to working with Gennie he’s desperate. We know that love makes you do ridiculous things but when he gets a call from the firm asking him for a reference for Gennie can he resist the temptation?



Later Gennie’ hopes are crushed when she gets a call saying she didn’t get the job after thinking the interview went well. Nikhil isn’t proud of himself but admits to Jai that he deliberately gave her a bad reference...



However when Nikhil reveals to Gennie that his sabotage was really a romantic gesture as he couldn’t bare the thought of losing her she is absolutely raging- and we don’t blame her!



Meanwhile David and Hannah have a bust up at the shop when he asks if she’s taken the money. Thankfully guilty Belle owns up and hands over the money but instead of sacking her he asks her to come back in the morning. Aww.



Elsewhere, Alicia is full of surprises when she shocks everyone by letting Alex and Victoria move in; Cameron and Call finally call a truce; while Marlon brags that he got lucky to Sandy to try and ease his suspicions.





When Nikhil realises that he could be saying goodbye to working with Gennie he’s desperate. We know that love makes you do ridiculous things but when he gets a call from the firm asking him for a reference for Gennie can he resist the temptation?Later Gennie’ hopes are crushed when she gets a call saying she didn’t get the job after thinking the interview went well. Nikhil isn’t proud of himself but admits to Jai that he deliberately gave her a bad reference...However when Nikhil reveals to Gennie that his sabotage was really a romantic gesture as he couldn’t bare the thought of losing her she is absolutely raging- and we don’t blame her!Meanwhile David and Hannah have a bust up at the shop when he asks if she’s taken the money. Thankfully guilty Belle owns up and hands over the money but instead of sacking her he asks her to come back in the morning. Aww.Elsewhere, Alicia is full of surprises when she shocks everyone by letting Alex and Victoria move in; Cameron and Call finally call a truce; while Marlon brags that he got lucky to Sandy to try and ease his suspicions.