10/05 - Will they, won't they?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 10th May
Thursday 10th May 
After his declaration Doug is desperate to clear the air but Ste is distracted by the arrival of his new man Adam.

But as Ste does some stalling Doug changes his mind - will these two just cut it out and get in on already!

Meanwhile Maddie decides to re-assert her popularity by hosting a gig at the coffee shop. But when a guilty Esther takes to the stage with a microphone in hand could it all go horribly wrong? 

Elsewhere George tries to coax Phoebe into making the effort with some new peopple; while Cindy’s birthday meal for Tony proves to be even more of a surprise than she expected - can't imagine that being a good thing...


01/05/2012
