18/05 - Declan attempts to build bridges with Ross

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 18th May

Declan can't get Robbie off his mind and makes Katie cover for him as he goes to find him behind Megan's back. He's sceptical at whether he will be able to get through to Robbie and things don't look good when Robbie is short with him.



But as Declan tries to convince Robbie Megan cares and confides how he felt about losing Mia, it looks as if Robbie softens. Will they be able to sort it out?



Meanwhile at the psychiatric ward Trevor is concerned about Zak's progress as he continues to be unresponsive. There is a glimmer of hope however, when Zak agrees for Lisa and Belle to visit. But will it be too much for Belle to take in?



Elsewhere Megan tells a confused Carl about her son and they share a passionate kiss; Ashley promises Laurel that he can support her and the kids financially; while Pollard agrees to take Brenda away for a few days to cheer her up but worries how to break the news to Amy...