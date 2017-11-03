>
>
Emmerdale

18/05 - Declan attempts to build bridges with Ross

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 18th May
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 18th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 18th May 
SPOILER ALERT 
 
Declan can't get Robbie off his mind and makes Katie cover for him as he goes to find him behind Megan's back. He's sceptical at whether he will be able to get through to Robbie and things don't look good when Robbie is short with him.

But as Declan tries to convince Robbie Megan cares and confides how he felt about losing Mia, it looks as if Robbie softens. Will they be able to sort it out?

Meanwhile at the psychiatric ward Trevor is concerned about Zak's progress as he continues to be unresponsive. There is a glimmer of hope however, when Zak agrees for Lisa and Belle to visit. But will it be too much for Belle to take in?
 
Elsewhere Megan tells a confused Carl about her son and they share a passionate kiss; Ashley promises Laurel that he can support her and the kids financially; while Pollard agrees to take Brenda away for a few days to cheer her up but worries how to break the news to Amy...
 


Soaps Editor
08/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         