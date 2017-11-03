>
>
Emmerdale
06/09 - Katie is shaken by Robbie's outburst
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 6th September - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Declan's furious after watching the CCTV footage and stuffs Robbie's belongings into bags. But when Katie shows Megan the tape, she sides with Robbie and says if he leaves, she will too. 
 
Katie's horrified to realise her plans have been in vain - Declan has to let Robbie stay to avoid financial ruin.
 
Elsewhere, Alex is caught between two women. He tells Andy and Adam he's back with Victoria - but then suggests in front of Moira that he's single. He's unable to resist Moira when she kisses him later in the kitchen.
 
Later, Alex suggests to Victoria that they rent a house instead of buy one for the moment.



28/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Winter nail inspiration
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         