Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 6th September - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

Declan's furious after watching the CCTV footage and stuffs Robbie's belongings into bags. But when Katie shows Megan the tape, she sides with Robbie and says if he leaves, she will too.



Katie's horrified to realise her plans have been in vain - Declan has to let Robbie stay to avoid financial ruin.



Elsewhere, Alex is caught between two women. He tells Andy and Adam he's back with Victoria - but then suggests in front of Moira that he's single. He's unable to resist Moira when she kisses him later in the kitchen.



Later, Alex suggests to Victoria that they rent a house instead of buy one for the moment.