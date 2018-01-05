>
>

Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

 
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
In this article
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

Affordable chunky watches for women

We'd all love to have something gorgeous on our arm, but we're not talking about Becks or Brad - chunky watches are the only thing catching our eye.

The hottest accesory around, big, bold bracelet watches have jumped to the very top of our wrist list.

From oversized men's styles, retro timepieces and bling to rival Mr. T's, this type of arm candy has gone global and everyone from Heidi Klum to Victoria Beckham is choosing to flaunt their latest chunky watch fancy.

But we're here to show that the statement look doesn't have to come with that celebrity price tag.

So for bargains galore take a look our pick of affordable chunky watches for women.

We really do love chunky watches!

03/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         