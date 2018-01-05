>
>
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
  
Chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
In this article

Chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch


Vintage Oversized Watch

With the chunky watch there is only one rule to follow: the bigger, the better.

This piece from La Mer Collection is following all the rules.

One of the best companies from over the water, La Mer Collection Watches is one to put in your favourites - we love them.


La Mer Rose Gold Oversize Vintage
RRP: £58.20
Available from Shop Bop

03/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         