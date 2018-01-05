|
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
|
|
In this article
Chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
Indo Lucite WatchIf the fact that this watch is stunning hasn't sold you, then the fact that it's only £72.50 should do the trick.
This mock tortoise shell treat has the designer look without the shocking price tag - it's a definite winner in our books.
Well done La Mer!
La Mer Tortoise Shell Brown Dial Indo Lucite Watch
RRP: 72.50
Available from Shop Bop
|
|
Maria Bell
03/02/2012
|
Article Plan Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch ▼
|