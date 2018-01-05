>
>
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
  
Chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
In this article

Chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch


Classic

Yes, we know it is the same as the other Vintage watch from La Mer but we just can't get enough of them.

A silver and black watch = one cool, sophisticated lady.

But this is no ordinary leather strapped silver watch, with it's oversized face you will be sure to turn heads. Compliments are guaranteed.


Vintage Black Silver Oversize Vintage
RRP: £58.20
Available from Shop Bop

03/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Hot celebrity men in uniformCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         