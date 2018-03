In this article

































Chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

Simple Sekonda

It might look like something you'd see on your grandad but this watch shows that you should never be too quick to judge.



A retro man's style watch is a great look to master and we've seen these golden beauties donned by the most fashionable of females.





Sekonda Gold Watch

RRP: £44.99

Available from ASOS









It might look like something you'd see on your grandad but this watch shows that you should never be too quick to judge.A retro man's style watch is a great look to master and we've seen these golden beauties donned by the most fashionable of females.