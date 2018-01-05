>
>
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
Black and gold can only be good... even when it's gonna set you back £150.

During the spring/summer 2012 catwalk shows, pairing black and gold together was a recurring theme.

We adored the dark fantasy, luxe egyptian looks and this watch by Marc Jacobs is a perfect example of this clasical yet modern style.


Marc By Marc Jacobs Acrylic Watch
RRP:£150.00
Available from ASOS

03/02/2012
