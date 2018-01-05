|
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
|
|
In this article
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watchBlack and gold can only be good... even when it's gonna set you back £150.
During the spring/summer 2012 catwalk shows, pairing black and gold together was a recurring theme.
We adored the dark fantasy, luxe egyptian looks and this watch by Marc Jacobs is a perfect example of this clasical yet modern style.
Marc By Marc Jacobs Acrylic Watch
RRP:£150.00
Available from ASOS
|
|
Maria Bell
03/02/2012
|
Article Plan Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch ▼
|