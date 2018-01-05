In this article

































Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

Retro Rules With all this gold jewellery around we thought that silver was getting a little over looked!



Although gold may be in the limelight, we don't think that there's anything wrong with a good silver watch, and this quirky watch from the watch-making giants Casio, is a great one to get your hands on.



It will last you through any passing





Casio Retro Style Dial & Digital Metal Bracelet Watch

RRP: £32.50

Available from ASOS









With all this gold jewellery around we thought that silver was getting a little over looked!Although gold may be in the limelight, we don't think that there's anything wrong with a good silver watch, and this quirky watch from the watch-making giants Casio, is a great one to get your hands on.It will last you through any passing trends , and will keep on ticking for a lifetime, so that meagre £32.50 will go a long way!