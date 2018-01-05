|
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
|
|
In this article
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
Baby BluePastels are set to be one of the top trends for spring/summer 2012.
So if you don't want to go the whole hog and transform your wardrobe into the colour of a sweet shop then work it into your wrist wear.
This cute like candy watch from Lipsy is so pretty and will look great with any summery outfit. We love it.
Lipsy Baby Blue Watch
RRP: £25.00
Available from Shade Station
|
|
Maria Bell
03/02/2012
|
Article Plan Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch ▼
|