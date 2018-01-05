|
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
|
|
In this article
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
Pretty PastelWhere would we be without a little bit of pink in our lives?
Watches are one area where you can be a bit more experimental with your colour palette so add a little splash to make your outfit really pop.
This girly girl bubble-gum watch from Storm is so up our street.
Kanti by Storm
RRP: £129.99
Available from Storm
|Which celeb has had the shortest marriage?
|Want more accessories?
|
|