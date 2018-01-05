In this article

































Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

Rose Blush



High-end watches for peanuts - what could be better?



Rose gold is a really popular shade right now, and in the cold winter months will look gorgeous on any skin tone without drowning you out.





Rose gold tone round bracelet watch

RRP: £25.00

Available from River Island







River Island are really doing themselves proud at the moment.High-end watches for peanuts - what could be better?Rose gold is a really popular shade right now, and in the cold winter months will look gorgeous on any skin tone without drowning you out.