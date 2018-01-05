>
>
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
  
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
In this article

Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch


Bling Alert

You can always count on the guys and girls at QVC to give you a stella bit of bling for an amazing price.

This watch is a classic example. If you're looking for a diamond encrusted watch then look no further. Ok the carats are small and it's diamonique rather than diamond but whatever, it looks convincing to us.


Diamonique 0.6 ct Boyfriend Watch
RRP: £85.50
Available from QVC 

03/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
SudokuMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Jessica Albas maternity style'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         