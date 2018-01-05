|
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
Bling AlertYou can always count on the guys and girls at QVC to give you a stella bit of bling for an amazing price.
This watch is a classic example. If you're looking for a diamond encrusted watch then look no further. Ok the carats are small and it's diamonique rather than diamond but whatever, it looks convincing to us.
Diamonique 0.6 ct Boyfriend Watch
RRP: £85.50
Available from QVC
|
Maria Bell
03/02/2012
