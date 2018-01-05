In this article

































Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

Nautical but Nice This watch reminds us of something out of Yachting World - but we love it all the more for that very reason.



If you want to send waves out with your



Safe to say we love it.





LTD - Unisex silver two tone strap watch

RRP: £90

Available from Debenhams







This watch reminds us of something out of Yachting World - but we love it all the more for that very reason.If you want to send waves out with your fashion choices then opt for a combination metal watch - you either love it or hate it.Safe to say we love it.