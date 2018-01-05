In this article

































Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch

Budget Basher There are times when you just have to splurge.



On the wrong side of the £199 mark - this delicious watch from Marc Jacobs has to be excused.



Whether it's the classy rose gold, the simple watch face or the fact that it's a Marc Jacobs watch, we just couldn't resist.



Just think of it as an investment!





Marc by Marc Jacobs Rose gold bracelet watch

RRP: £200

Available from ASOS



