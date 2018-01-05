>
>
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
  
Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch
In this article

Affordable chunky watches for women - we love a chunky watch


Budget Basher

There are times when you just have to splurge.

On the wrong side of the £199 mark - this delicious watch from Marc Jacobs has to be excused.

Whether it's the classy rose gold, the simple watch face or the fact that it's a Marc Jacobs watch, we just couldn't resist.

Just think of it as an investment!


Marc by Marc Jacobs Rose gold bracelet watch
RRP: £200
Available from ASOS

03/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
100 baby names fit for a royal50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         