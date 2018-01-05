Anna Dello Russo for H&M: Affordable opulence

In this article



















Vogue Japan’s fashion director, Anna Dello Russo, is launching her own range of suitably eccentric accessories at H&M ! We do love a good H&M collaboration - and this one promises to be AH-mazing.She’s rarely spotted without armfuls of chunky gold bangles and statement earrings and isn't afraid to take to the street in full blown couture.Her philosophy to statement accessories is not so different from ours. She says: “Different accessories can completely change the balance of an outfit. They represent your personal touch.”Anna’s quirky line for H&M is inspired by the colour and decoration of southern Italy, where she hails from. She explained to Look magazine: “Everything is on a bigger scale - a big necklace, big earrings, bigger bracelets. Jewellery is the core of the line - extremely decorative, full of little charms.”We love her entire collection (especially the too-cute croc bracelet!), it’s chocablock with intricate pieces full of affordable luxury that feels a lot more expensive that it is.But Anna’s favourite? “The mini turquoise case is like a magic shrine. It can contain all your special pieces when you travel.”Have a little click for our top picks from the new collection - launching in stores today!