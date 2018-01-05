Hats | The top 10 hat makers & milliners in the UK

Hats | The top 10 hat makers & milliners in the UK Hats have long been an obsession at sofeminine. We love good headwear whether it's a wide brimmed hat or a summer fascinator.



We've scoured the UK for the milliners who make the most creative and stunning hats, the most innovative headwear and the most unusual fascinators. These are the cream of the crop - our favorites!



If you're planning a bespoke hat or headwear purchase, be sure to check out these fantastic milliners first!

We heart hats! William Chambers Milliner William Chambers started hat making in 2007 - the same year Roisin Murphy wore his creations on tour!



He set up his studio in Glasgow city center and now makes custom-designed hats for clients by appointment only plus his own stunning contemporary designs.



Where?

William Chambers Millinery

180 West Regent Street

Glasgow

G2 4RW



+44 (0)7815 096367 / william_chambers@hotmail.com /

www.williamchambers.co.uk __________________________________ Gina Foster

Gina Foster worked under some big names in millinery before setting up on her own in 2006 and opening an eponymous hat shop in Kensington in 2010.



Gina specializes in making even the most nervous hat wearer look stunning. Either custom or off the shelf - no appointment necessary.



Where?

Gina Foster Millinery

5 Kensington Church Walk

London

W8 4NB



+44 (0)207 937 7611

info@ginafoster.co.uk

www.ginafoster.co.uk __________________________________ Rachel Trevor-Morgan

Rachel Trevor-Morgan's award-winning hats and headpieces are a particular favorite of the Queen and other Royal family members.



She's worked alongside major fashion designers and all her hats, headpieces and bridal couture pieces are hand-crafted. Prices start at £90.



Where?

Rachel Trevor-Morgan

18 Crown Passage

King Street, St James's

London SW1Y 6PP



+44 (0)207 839 8927

info@RachelTrevorMorgan.com

www.racheltrevormorgan.com __________________________________ Siggi Hats

Siggi Hats - aka German designer



Where?

Siggi Hats

48 Fullham High Street

London

SW6 3LQ



+44 (0)20 7736 2030

www.siggihats.co.uk __________________________________ Stephen Jones Millinery

Loved by superstars, Royalty and the fashion world, the legendary Stephen Jones has been a by-word for brilliant millinery since the seventies.



A favorite of Gwen Stefani, Kylie and Dita von Teese, Italian Vogue editor Anna Piaggi said he makes " the most beautiful hats in the world."



Where?

Stephen Jones Millinery

36 Great Queen Street

Covent Garden

London WC2B 5AA



+44 (0)20 7242 0770

www.stephenjonesmillinery.com __________________________________ Pip Hackett

Pip Hackett's gorgeous hats are sold in exclusive stores such as Harrods, Liberty and Harvey Nichols.



She's even designed a bespoke Barbie for Elton John's AIDS foundation. She also creates exclusive, bespoke milliner for private clients.



Where?

Stephen Jones Millinery

Studio 54, Great Western Studios

65 Alfred Road,

London W2 5EU



+44 (0)20 7266 4667

www.piphackett.co.uk __________________________________ Bundle McLaren

Bundle McLaren makes stunning headwear at refreshingly affordable prices (which start at £35 and go up to £185).



Her work's been featured in British Vogue, Easy Living, Tatler and the Times.



Bundle Mclaren launched her own millinery line in 20090 and she trained under Gina Foster and Noel Stewart.





Where?

Call +44 (0)7977 552 510

Email: info@bundlemaclaren.co.uk

www.bundlemaclaren.co.uk __________________________________ Noel Stewart

Another millinery legend Noel Stewart has been at the forefront of hat design since emerging from under the wing of Stephen Jones.



His fashion world ties remain strong and his creations are rarely off the catwalk.



Noel Stewarts loyal fan base includes Lily Allen, Kiera Knightly and Beth Ditto.



He creates hats for stockists such as Barneys, private commissions and show pieces.



Where?

Email: studio@noelstewart.com

www.noelstewart.com __________________________________ Jane Taylor Millinery

Loved by the music industry and fashion world, Jane Taylor creates almost theatrical hats, bridal fascinators and headwear from her studio in south west London.



Her brilliant use of vintage feathers, veiling, lace, gems and antique adornments brings her fascinators, ready to wear and bespoke creations to a new level of loveliness.



Where?

Jane Taloyr Millinery

3 Filmer Mews

75 Filmer Road, Fulham, SW6 7JF



0208 392 2333

www.janetaylormillinery.com __________________________________ DeDe Valentine

The mysterious DeDe Valentine creates quirky, fun hats and headwear for the races, polo events and all the most luxurious occasions where a hat is required.



Her beautiful hats are commissioned for weddings, film and theater. To own one of her extravagant creations make an appointment at her Epsom studio.



Where?

DeDe Valentine

28 Harvey Court Sandy Mead, Epsom KT19 7NH



Tel: +44 (0)7964 472 906

www.dedevalentine.com





All Picture copyright (©) remains the property of each individual milliner/company







