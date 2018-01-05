In this article



















Knee high boots we love



Knee-high boots we love Knee-high



Waterproof, weather-proof, comfy, cosy and quintessentially sexy the knee high boot is a winter wardrobe essential - but which of these styles is your fave?



Leave a comment and let us know!



Left:



For sophisticated style that



Farah Knee-High Boots

RRP: £140.00

Available from Debenhams

Knee-high boots are back on trend - and we're loving them. Here's our round up of the hottest knee-high boots on the high street, from towering heels to the practical every day.Waterproof, weather-proof, comfy, cosy and quintessentially sexy the knee high boot is a winter wardrobe essential - but which of these styles is your fave?Leave a comment and let us know!Left:For sophisticated style that Kate Middleton would approve of, these knee-high boots are perfect. Classic in every way.