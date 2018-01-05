>
>

Knee high boots we love: Knee high boots

 
Knee high boots we love
In this article
Knee high boots we love

Knee-high boots we love

Knee-high boots are back on trend - and we're loving them. Here's our round up of the hottest knee-high boots on the high street, from towering heels to the practical every day.

Waterproof, weather-proof, comfy, cosy and quintessentially sexy the knee high boot is a winter wardrobe essential - but which of these styles is your fave?

Leave a comment and let us know!

Left:

For sophisticated style that Kate Middleton would approve of, these knee-high boots are perfect. Classic in every way.

Farah Knee-High Boots
RRP: £140.00
Available from Debenhams



21/10/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Winter nail inspiration
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         