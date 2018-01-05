Knee high boots we love: Knee high boots

|
Knee-high boots we loveKnee-high boots are back on trend - and we're loving them. Here's our round up of the hottest knee-high boots on the high street, from towering heels to the practical every day.
Waterproof, weather-proof, comfy, cosy and quintessentially sexy the knee high boot is a winter wardrobe essential - but which of these styles is your fave?
For sophisticated style that Kate Middleton would approve of, these knee-high boots are perfect. Classic in every way.
Farah Knee-High Boots
RRP: £140.00
Available from Debenhams
Ursula Dewey
21/10/2011
