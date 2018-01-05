Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Accessories
All articles
Home
>
Fashion
>
Accessories
Knee high boots we love: Knee high boots
In this article
Knee high boots we love
Seventies chic
Embrace the
seventies
trend
with this pair of platform knee-highs in signature
seventies
caramel
orange. High enough to look elegant, but comfy enough to disco all night...
Left:
Platform Suede Boot
RRP: £100.00
Available from
Asos
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Shoes and fashion: women's shoes, designer shoes
Summer fashion trends
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on SoFeminine.co.uk
Winter fashion trends
Autumn fashion trends
What to wear to flatter square shoulders
Know the signs: Does he love me?
Style advice for women with long legs
Wearing heels
Ursula Dewey
21/10/2011
Tags
Autumn - Winter
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Knee high boots we love: Knee high boots
▼
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Seventies chic
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Knee high boots we love
Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Play Our 2048 Game!
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!