Who needs Net-A-Porter when you can have Pret-A-Portabello? Well us.

We don't have designer sized pockets to dip into for our latest fashion whimsy - but take us to Pret-A-Portabello and we're able to really take our shopping pleasure to the max. 
- PretaPortabello fashion finds

There are soooo many gorgeous finds on this ridiculously addictive site that we couldn't possibly chose just one thing to lust after - so we've chosen three. 'Tis the magic number after all. 

And best yet - if you don't like the price of certain items you can click the Haggle button - and it's as if you're in Notting Hill's Portabello Market for real. Yep - you can negotiate on price. Finally - fashion speaking our language. 

Hexagon necklace 

First up - this trio of Hexagons by Por D makes an Art Deco aside to any outfit - we'll take it in black please!  


RRP: £32.00
Buy it now 
 
 

Cosmic Girl

This galatic skirt by Jovonna is perfect for any galaxy girl who is looking to make space their statement print this summer. 


RRP: £25.00
Buy it now 

Feather fling

This little buy from Elmstone is perfect for injecting some festival fever into your day-to-day wear. Elmstone do some gorgeous headbands that are ultra unique. Check out their virtual stall online.
 

RRP: £15.00
Buy it now 


 

17/05/2012
