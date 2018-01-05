|
PretaPortabello fashion finds
|
PretaPortabello fashion findsWho needs Net-A-Porter when you can have Pret-A-Portabello? Well us.
We don't have designer sized pockets to dip into for our latest fashion whimsy - but take us to Pret-A-Portabello and we're able to really take our shopping pleasure to the max.
There are soooo many gorgeous finds on this ridiculously addictive site that we couldn't possibly chose just one thing to lust after - so we've chosen three. 'Tis the magic number after all.
And best yet - if you don't like the price of certain items you can click the Haggle button - and it's as if you're in Notting Hill's Portabello Market for real. Yep - you can negotiate on price. Finally - fashion speaking our language.
Hexagon necklaceFirst up - this trio of Hexagons by Por D makes an Art Deco aside to any outfit - we'll take it in black please!
RRP: £32.00
Buy it now
Cosmic GirlThis galatic skirt by Jovonna is perfect for any galaxy girl who is looking to make space their statement print this summer.
RRP: £25.00
Buy it now
Feather flingThis little buy from Elmstone is perfect for injecting some festival fever into your day-to-day wear. Elmstone do some gorgeous headbands that are ultra unique. Check out their virtual stall online.
RRP: £15.00
Buy it now
You might also like...
|
Ursula Dewey
17/05/2012
|
Article Plan PretaPortabello fashion finds
|