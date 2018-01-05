In this article







Tiara about town: Jubliee special

What the boys think... We thought the boys might think tiaras were only for real life princesses, but it turns out they appreciate a bit of bling.



While daytime wear got the thumbs down, donning a twinkly tiara was a definite must for evening wear outings.



Sanjay, 28, London: "Not sure. It doesn't work on an everyday basis."



Alex, 20, London: "Yes this looks good but not for everyday!"



Nick, 26, The Wirral: "This is not a good look. It looks stupid."



Archie, 20, Scotland: "This is perfect for going out for dinner or dressing up in the evening."



Thanks boys!











