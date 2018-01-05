>
Tiara about town: Jubliee special
  
Tiara about town: Jubliee special
Tiara about town: Jubliee special


What the boys think... 

We thought the boys might think tiaras were only for real life princesses, but it turns out they appreciate a bit of bling.

While daytime wear got the thumbs down, donning a twinkly tiara was a definite must for evening wear outings. 

Sanjay, 28, London: "Not sure. It doesn't work on an everyday basis."

Alex, 20, London: "Yes this looks good but not for everyday!"

Nick, 26, The Wirral: "This is not a good look. It looks stupid." 

Archie, 20, Scotland: "This is perfect for going out for dinner or dressing up in the evening."

Thanks boys!
Fashion Editor
29/05/2012
