Tiara about town: Jubliee special
What the boys think...We thought the boys might think tiaras were only for real life princesses, but it turns out they appreciate a bit of bling.
While daytime wear got the thumbs down, donning a twinkly tiara was a definite must for evening wear outings.
Sanjay, 28, London: "Not sure. It doesn't work on an everyday basis."
Alex, 20, London: "Yes this looks good but not for everyday!"
Nick, 26, The Wirral: "This is not a good look. It looks stupid."
Archie, 20, Scotland: "This is perfect for going out for dinner or dressing up in the evening."
Thanks boys!
Fashion Editor
29/05/2012
