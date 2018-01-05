>
Tiara about town: Jubliee special
  
Tiara about town: Jubliee special
Tiara about town: Jubliee special


What the girls thought... 

Iona has the right idea - Tiara about town: Jubliee special
Iona has the right idea
Addicted to your earrings? Soon you won't go out without your tiara.

The girls we asked by and large loved the idea of a tiara topping for their evening wear outfits, but as for daytime chic? 

The tiara turned out to be one step too far. 

Fatima, 20, London: "Not for the daytime, but great for evening wear."

Gwladys, 26, Paris: "Everyday wear? Why not? I love tiaras!"

Jaz, 25, Bedfordshire: "You totally get away with it, but it's not my style."

Gudrun, 20, Iceland: "Tiara? Perfect for occasion wear."

Iona, 24, London: "I love it - we should wear them all the time!"
Fashion Editor
29/05/2012
