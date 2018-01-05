In this article







Tiara about town: Jubliee special

What the girls thought... Iona has the right idea Addicted to your earrings? Soon you won't go out without your tiara.



The girls we asked by and large loved the idea of a tiara topping for their evening wear outfits, but as for daytime chic?



The tiara turned out to be one step too far.



Fatima, 20, London: "Not for the daytime, but great for evening wear."



Gwladys, 26, Paris: "Everyday wear? Why not? I love tiaras!"



Jaz, 25, Bedfordshire: "You totally get away with it, but it's not my style."



Gudrun, 20, Iceland: "Tiara? Perfect for occasion wear."



Iona, 24, London: "I love it - we should wear them all the time!"



