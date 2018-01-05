In this article







Tiara-tastic!

Tiara-tastic! If, like us, you're convinced that a tiara isn't OTT but is in fact the crowning glory to any outfit, then you'll want to know where you can get a hold of your royal regalia.



These sparkly tiaras pictured left, are from byBrilliant - made with high grade simulated diamonds, making them rather planet friendly.



Heart much? Us too!



Tabitha Tiara

RRP: £125.00



Classic Arch Tiara

RRP: £115.00



Both available from ByBrilliant



