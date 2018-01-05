|
Tiara about town: Jubliee special
Tiara-tastic!
Tiara-tastic!If, like us, you're convinced that a tiara isn't OTT but is in fact the crowning glory to any outfit, then you'll want to know where you can get a hold of your royal regalia.
These sparkly tiaras pictured left, are from byBrilliant - made with high grade simulated diamonds, making them rather planet friendly.
Heart much? Us too!
Tabitha Tiara
RRP: £125.00
Classic Arch Tiara
RRP: £115.00
Both available from ByBrilliant
Fashion Editor
29/05/2012
