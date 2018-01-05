>
>

Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer

 
The one thing that you should remember for spring/summer is be bold.

Pattern and print have become a fashion phenomenon as the daring designer looks filtered down to the high street - you only have to look at Topshop's latest collaboration with the incredible Mary Katrantzou to see what we mean.

But it was in the footwear that designers like Alexander McQueen and Jeffrey Campbell really had the most fun.

So as show-stopping sculptural heels. bright block colours and the power of print takes over and thoughts of 'can I really wear that?' ring through your mind, we're here to tell you the answer should always be yes.

So we've rounded up our favourite high street statement heels to make sure you have the wow-factor this season.



02/03/2012
