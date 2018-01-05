In this article





















Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer

Statement sparkle Ooo shiney - we are ever so slightly mesmerised by these babies.



The ultimate shoe for the summer season in our eyes, Office have really out done themselves.



The bold burnt orange straps and glittering gold platforms get a big thumbs up from us - these party platforms are the perfect pieces for boogieing the summer nights away.



They've kind of put us in the mood already, pina-coladas anyone?



Kaleidoscope Platform

RRP: £80.00

Available from Office

