>
>
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
  
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
In this article

Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer


Baby bows

So cute!

A bit of a platform, candy shop stripes, a cutesy bow and that killer heel, these shoes are so fifties-house-wife gone bad and we're loving them.

All we can picture is summer dresses and sunglasses, all we need now is some heat!


Blue stripe bow sandals
RRP: £60.00
Available from River Island 

02/03/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         