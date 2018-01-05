>
>
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
  
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
In this article

Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer


Party Aztecs

Really what is wrong with this shoe? We definitely can't see anything.

Simple, suggestive straps are about to be big with Celebs like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss already getting on board.

The combination of the subtle, sexy straps and peep toe and the chunky wedge makes for an incredible piece of footwear guaranteed to be a key player in your wardrobe.


ASOS HuntSuper High Leather Wedges with Egyptian Print
RRP: £95.00
Available fro ASOS 

02/03/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         