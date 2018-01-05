>
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
Power of Pink

A pink platform with a whole lot of attitude - gimme gimme gimme.

Studs, thick straps with just a hint of the athletics track in them, what more could you want in a shoe?

Plus, as sports luxe is having its fashion moment of fame you'd better sprint to the streets to get these beauties - we reckon they're going to be in high demand.

They are exactly what's been missing from our lives...heaven.

PLATINUM Sporty Platform Shoes
RRP: £90.00
Available from Topshop

02/03/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
