In this article





















Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer

Power of Pink A



Studs, thick straps with just a hint of the athletics track in them, what more could you want in a shoe?



Plus, as sports luxe is having its



They are exactly what's been missing from our lives...heaven.



PLATINUM Sporty Platform Shoes

RRP: £90.00

Available from Topshop



pink platform with a whole lot of attitude - gimme gimme gimme.Studs, thick straps with just a hint of the athletics track in them, what more could you want in a shoe?Plus, as sports luxe is having its fashion moment of fame you'd better sprint to the streets to get these beauties - we reckon they're going to be in high demand.They are exactly what's been missing from our lives...heaven.