Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
  
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer


Hide and Seek

People laughed when they put chilli with chocolate and we're sure that some might sniff at snake-skin and daisies...

But when the compliments start to roll in as you strut down the street you'll be the only one laughing.

The platform is a big trend for spring/summer and we recommend you get in on it quick.


ASOS Hide and Seek Platform Ankle Strap Sandal
RRP: £85.00
Available from ASOS 



