Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
Hide and SeekPeople laughed when they put chilli with chocolate and we're sure that some might sniff at snake-skin and daisies...
But when the compliments start to roll in as you strut down the street you'll be the only one laughing.
The platform is a big trend for spring/summer and we recommend you get in on it quick.
ASOS Hide and Seek Platform Ankle Strap Sandal
RRP: £85.00
Available from ASOS
Maria Bell
02/03/2012
