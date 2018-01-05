Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer

In this article





















New Look's collection for spring/summer really caught us off-guard. The fantastic footwear will make any shoe-aholic's heart skip a beat with their mix of fun and flirty heels.



This gorgeous example combines all the staples to a fabulous shoe - a cheeky peep-toe, pin-perking platform and a killer stiletto - it's a done deal.





Floral Print Platform Court Shoes

RRP: £27.99

Available from New Look

