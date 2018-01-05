Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
Pythons
Zara
have always loved a bit of exotic animal skins, especially on their footwear, and this season sees the python prints slithering their way into their spring/summer collections.
Out of all of them these shoes really stood out as a genuine find.
The classic sophistication of minimalistic Spanish-cool is given a bit of high-voltage modern energy with the acid yellow strap and buckle detail - what a perfect combination.
High Heel Sandal with Buckles
RRP: £49.99
Available from Zara