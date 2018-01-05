>
>
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
  
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
In this article

Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer


Pythons 

Zara have always loved a bit of exotic animal skins, especially on their footwear, and this season sees the python prints slithering their way into their spring/summer collections.

Out of all of them these shoes really stood out as a genuine find.

The classic sophistication of minimalistic Spanish-cool is given a bit of high-voltage modern energy with the acid yellow strap and buckle detail - what a perfect combination.

High Heel Sandal with Buckles
RRP: £49.99
Available from Zara

02/03/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         