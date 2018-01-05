|
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
|
|
In this article
Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer
Mad for MetallicLast but by no means least these greco-roman style golden gods.
We can't stress enough how big metallics are right now, from Alexa Chung sporting silver peep-toes shoes to Olivia Palermo showing the love for these sci-fi shades everyone is getting involved and so should you!
These golden gems are perfect for summer. A pair of perfectly bronzed pins with these on the end of them is sure to be an absolute knock-out look - bring on the sun.
Strappy High Sandals by Unique
RRP: £110.00
Available from Topshop
|
|
Maria Bell
02/03/2012
|
Article Plan Top Ten Statement Heels for spring/summer ▼
|