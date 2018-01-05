Vintage Accessories | Where to buy vintage accessories

In this article













Antique and vintage accessories have never been hotter property. The trend for shabby chic has everyone trawling the charity shops for the best in gloves, hats , brooches, jewellery and other vintage accessories such as brooches, earrings, rings and necklaces can add old-school glamour while gloves and hats can give your look a little well-heeled sophistication.We've tracked down the best vintage accessories emporiums and chosen our favourite pieces.Get inspired and go vintage