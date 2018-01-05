Vintage Accessories | Where to buy vintage accessories

Vintage Accessories
Vintage Accessories
Antique and vintage accessories
have never been hotter property. The trend
for shabby chic has everyone trawling the charity shops for the best in gloves, hats
, brooches, jewellery and other vintage accessories
.
vintage accessories
such as brooches, earrings, rings and necklaces can add old-school glamour while gloves and hats
can give your look a little well-heeled sophistication.
We've tracked down the best vintage accessories
emporiums and chosen our favourite pieces.
Get inspired and go vintage
.